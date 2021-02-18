Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2/18/21 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. today
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minute
- Minutes from Feb. 8 meetings
Communications/reports -- other elected officials
- COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
Routine business
- Purchase orders
- Payroll change forms
- Inventory update forms
Appointments and possible
action items
- Marybeth Niederkorn, Archive Center director, to discuss grant application for shelving project
Discussion and possible action
- Discussion regarding bid award for RFP 13-05FEB21 -- tower removal and radio equipment
- 2020 budget adjustments
- Appointment of deputy coroner
- Discussion of County Road 435
- Discussion regarding bids for the highway department
- Emergency purchase of salt for the highway department
- County of Cape Girardeau flag disposal program
Possible action -- county advisory boards