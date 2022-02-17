Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2/17/22 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. today
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
- Minutes of stated meeting of Feb. 7
Communications/reports — other elected officials
- COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
Public comments
- Items listed on the agenda
Appointments and possible action items
- Appointment of county health officer
Discussion and possible action
- Financial statement for 2021
- Discuss mileage reimbursement policy
- Discuss survey agreement with Koehler Engineering
- Approve reimbursement resolution for renovations/construction for jail complex and old courthouse
Routine business
- Missouri Department of Revenue revocation notice
- Missouri Department of Revenue sales tax distribution deposit notice
- Recorder of deeds remittance to county treasurer
- Certification of Feb. 8 election
- Letter from City of Jackson regarding Ordinance No. 22-10
- Purchase orders: UMB Bank; Wireless USA; Ellis, Ellis, Hammonds and Johnson; The Limbaugh Firm