NewsFebruary 16, 2023

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2/16/23 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of Feb. 9 meeting n Approval of closed session minutes from Feb. 9 Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Approval of minutes of Feb. 9 meeting
  • Approval of closed session minutes from Feb. 9

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

  • Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
Appointments and possible action items

  • Reappoint two members to the Park Advisory Board
  • Appoint one member to the Park Advisory Board

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Discussion and possible action

  • Reappoint Cape Girardeau County Public Health director
  • Medical examiner presentation
  • Bid 01-15FEB23 — precast culvert bid

Routine business

  • Accounts payable
  • County clerk records disposal
  • Sales tax distribution deposit notice
  • Report from Limestone Ridge project
  • Letter from Ameren
  • Purchase orders: Elkins-Swyers Co.; Concord Publishing
Local News

