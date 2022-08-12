All sections
NewsDecember 8, 2022

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12/8/22 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Tuesday, Dec. 5, meeting Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Approval of minutes of the Tuesday, Dec. 5, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

  • Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Appointments and possible action items

  • Reappoint member to Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority

Discussion and possible action

  • Bid 13-06DEC22 — County officials surety bonds
  • Approve 2023 annual consortium contract with Missouri Health & Rehab

Routine business

  • Recorder of deeds remitted funds to county treasurer
  • Sales tax deposit notices
  • Letter from Public Service Commission
  • Land and Personal Property Tax Aggregate Abstract
  • Form 11 (Aggregate Abstract)
  • Inventory forms
  • Purchase orders: Concord Publishing; Rhodes 101; Presort Mailing Service administration building; US Bank-Koeper; Ellis, Ellis, Hammons & Johnson; CCAM; Navigate
  • Payroll change forms
