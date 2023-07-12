Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12-7-23 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
- Approval of minutes of the Monday, Dec. 4, meeting
Communications/ reports — other selected officials/department heads
- Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
- Updates on new Emergency Operations Center
Appointments and possible action items
Discussion and possible action
- Approve pay request 11 for Penzel Construction for new jail
- Approve contract for Southeast Missouri Pets
- Approve providing the Chapter 100 plan to the taxing entities
Routine business
- Letter from Ameren
- Recorder of deeds funds remitted to county treasurer
- Amended Form 1310
- Purchase orders: US Bank; Presort Mailing-Admin building
- Payroll change forms