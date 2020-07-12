Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12/7/20 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. today
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minute
- Minutes from Dec. 3 meetings
Communications/reports -- other elected officials
- COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
Routine business
- Purchase orders
- Payroll change forms
- Inventory update forms
- Collector's monthly collections reports
Appointments and possible action items
Discussion and possible action
Executive session
- The commission may hold a closed session to discuss legislation or litigation, leasing, purchasing, real estate or personnel matters under authority of Section 610.021, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.