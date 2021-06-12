Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12/6/21 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. today
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
- Minutes of stated meeting of Dec. 2, 2021
Communications/reports -- other elected officials
- COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
Appointments and possible action items
Discussion and possible action
- Presentation by Koehler Engineering regardilng storm water management plan
- Sheriff department emergency procurement for additional vehicles
- Sheriff department quote for upgrading cameras for jail
- Family burial ground deed
- Contract for Cape County Private Ambulance
- Contract for Missouri State Public Defenders
Routine business
- Monthly report for collector's office
- Inventory forms -- sheriff's office
- Purchase orders: Presort Mailing -- courthouse; County Commissioners Association of Missouri
Other business
- Closed session accordance of State Statute RSMo 610.02(5) personnel