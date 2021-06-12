All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 4, 2021

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12/6/21 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Dec. 2, 2021 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. ...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of stated meeting of Dec. 2, 2021

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Presentation by Koehler Engineering regardilng storm water management plan
  • Sheriff department emergency procurement for additional vehicles
  • Sheriff department quote for upgrading cameras for jail
  • Family burial ground deed
  • Contract for Cape County Private Ambulance
  • Contract for Missouri State Public Defenders

Routine business

  • Monthly report for collector's office
  • Inventory forms -- sheriff's office
  • Purchase orders: Presort Mailing -- courthouse; County Commissioners Association of Missouri

Other business

  • Closed session accordance of State Statute RSMo 610.02(5) personnel
Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening
NewsNov. 4
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December opening
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
NewsNov. 3
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy