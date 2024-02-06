All sections
December 31, 2020

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12/31/20 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Thursday

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minute

  • Minutes from Dec. 28 meetings

Communications/reports — other elected officials

  • COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Inventory update forms
  • CCPA contract for 2021
  • Affidavit of publication
  • Sales tax revocation notice
  • Letter from Missouri Department of Conservation
  • Letter from Armstrong Teasdale LLP

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • HR: 2021 annual consortium contract
  • HR: Approval to increase property values on insurance with W.E. Walker Lakenan
  • Updated contract with Motorola Solutions
  • CARES Act

Executive session

  • The commission may hold a closed session to discuss legislation or litigation, leasing, purchasing, real estate or personnel matters under authority of Section 610.021, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Local News

