NewsDecember 2, 2021

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12/2/21 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Nov. 29, 2021 Communications/reports — other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. ...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of stated meeting of Nov. 29, 2021

Communications/reports — other elected officials

  • COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.

Appointments and possible action items

  • Appointments to the Domestic Violence Authority Board

Discussion and possible action

  • Appoint a proxy for the Little River Drainage District annual meeting

Routine business

  • Letter form Missouri State Public Defenders
  • October sheriff's report
  • County clerk record disposal form
  • Purchase orders: Rhodes 101; Osborne Office Supply; Ellis, Ellis, Hammond and Johnson; Navigate
  • Payroll change forms
Local News

