NewsDecember 17, 2022

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12/19/22 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Dec. 15, meeting Communications/reports --other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Dec. 15, meeting

Communications/reports --other selected officials/department heads

  • Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Approve contract with Cape County Private Ambulance
  • Approve vacation carryover for employee

Routine business

  • Letter from Missouri Department of Revenue
  • Accounts payable
  • Purchase order: Big River; Missouri Association of Counties
  • Payroll change form
Local News

