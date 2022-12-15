All sections
NewsDecember 15, 2022

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12/15/22 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Dec. 12, meeting Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Approval of minutes of the Monday, Dec. 12, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

  • Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Discuss property causality insurance renewal with W.E. Walker
  • Discuss applying for a DERA grant with Department of Natural Resources

Routine business

  • Tax adjustment/override report from collector
  • Railroad and utility tax report for October
  • Purchase orders: Concord Publishing
  • Payroll change form
Local News

