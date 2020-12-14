All sections
NewsDecember 12, 2020

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12/14/20 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from Dec. 10 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update:

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minute

  • Minutes from Dec. 10 meetings

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Inventory update forms

Appointments and possible action items

  • Coroner John Clifton -- Request to amend budget

Discussion and possible action

  • BRO soft match trade
  • County Road 452 paving
  • Christmas even holiday
  • Fiber Optic right of way easements: A. 2137 Rust Avenue, Cape Girardeau; B. 100 Court Street, Jackson
  • CARES Act

Executive session

  • The commission may hold a closed session to discuss legislation or litigation, leasing, purchasing, real estate or personnel matters under authority of Section 610.021, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Local News

