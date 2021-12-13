All sections
NewsDecember 11, 2021

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12-13-21

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Dec. 6, 2021 n Clossed session minutes from Dec. 6, 2021 Discussion and possible action n W.E. Walker Commercial Insurance proposal...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Monday

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of stated meeting of Dec. 6, 2021
  • Clossed session minutes from Dec. 6, 2021

Discussion and possible action

  • W.E. Walker Commercial Insurance proposal
  • Missouri Association of Counties Workers' Compensation Insurance'
  • Missouri Public Entity Risk Management Fund insurance proposal
  • KNOWLINK Poll Pad Technology upgrade
  • Contract for use of old courthouse lawn

Routine business

  • Accounts payable
  • Recorder of Deeds remittance to county treasurer
  • Revocation notices
  • County Treasurer balance sheet for November
  • Letter from Southeast Missouri Solid Waste office
  • Letter from Limbaugh Firm
  • Letter from Stifel
  • Sales tax distribution deposit notices
  • Prosecutor's training certification form
  • Inventory form -- Sheriff office
  • Purchase orders: Presort Mailing - Administration building; The Rhodes Group; Rhodes 101
Local News

