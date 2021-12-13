Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12-13-21

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Monday
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
- Minutes of stated meeting of Dec. 6, 2021
- Clossed session minutes from Dec. 6, 2021
Discussion and possible action
- W.E. Walker Commercial Insurance proposal
- Missouri Association of Counties Workers' Compensation Insurance'
- Missouri Public Entity Risk Management Fund insurance proposal
- KNOWLINK Poll Pad Technology upgrade
- Contract for use of old courthouse lawn
Routine business
- Accounts payable
- Recorder of Deeds remittance to county treasurer
- Revocation notices
- County Treasurer balance sheet for November
- Letter from Southeast Missouri Solid Waste office
- Letter from Limbaugh Firm
- Letter from Stifel
- Sales tax distribution deposit notices
- Prosecutor's training certification form
- Inventory form -- Sheriff office
- Purchase orders: Presort Mailing - Administration building; The Rhodes Group; Rhodes 101