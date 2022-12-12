Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12/12/22 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
Communications/reports --other selected officials/department heads
Public comments
Appointments and possible action items
Discussion and possible action
Routine business
