NewsDecember 10, 2022

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12/12/22 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Dec. 8, meeting Communications/reports --other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Dec. 8, meeting

Communications/reports --other selected officials/department heads

  • Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Approve indigent burial
  • Discuss sale of county vehicle

Routine business

  • Purchase orders: Curtis, Heinz, Garrett & O'Keef; Cape County Private Ambulance Service
Local News

