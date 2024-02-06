Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12-11--23 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 10 1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
- Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Dec. 7, meeting
Communications/ reports -- other selected officials/department heads
- Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
- Updates on new Emergency Operations Center
Appointments and possible action items
Discussion and possible action
- Approve quote from Arco Tower for emergency operations center
Routine business
- Revocatio nnotice
- Balance sheet for October
- Purchase order: Rhodes 101