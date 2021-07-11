Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 11/7/21 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. today
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
- Minutes of stated meeting of Nov. 4, 2021
Communications/reports -- other elected officials
- COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
Appointments and possible action items
Discussion and possible action
- Discuss and approve Phase II Environmental Site Assessment bid summary
- Discuss property insurance -- old courthouse
- Discuss the day after Thanksgiving -- Nov. 26, 2021
- Discuss and approve Geotechnical Services agreement
Routine business
- Recorder of deeds report for October
- Certificate of training for assessor Bob Adams
- Letter from Cincinnati Insurance