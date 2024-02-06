All sections
NewsNovember 27, 2021

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 11/29/21 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. ...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.

Appointments and possible action items

  • Reappointment to Industiral Development Board
  • Appointment to Industrial Development Board
  • Fill unexpired term to the Industrial Development Board
  • Reappointment to SEMO Port Board

Routine business

  • Letter from Senior Citizen Services Board
  • Revocation notices
  • Ordinance from the city of Jackson regarding new ward boundaries
  • Letter from Little River Drainage District regarding annual meeting
  • Purchase orders: UMB Bank; National Associates of Counties; Limbaugh Law Firm; Cape County Private Ambulance
  • Letter from Missouri Department of Social Services
  • Payroll change forms
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

