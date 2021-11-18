All sections
November 18, 2021

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 11/18/21 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Nov. 15, 2021 Communications/reports — other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. ...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of stated meeting of Nov. 15, 2021

Communications/reports — other elected officials

  • COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Appointments and possible action items

  • Reappoint member to the Enhanced Enterprise Zone Board

Discussion and possible action

  • Discuss air conditioning in election room

Routine business

  • Accounts payable
  • Trutest contract for phase II for environmental site assessment -- sheriff department
  • Treasurer balance sheet for October
  • Letter to North Hubble Creek Development re: PILOT amount due for 2021
  • Letter to Shaefer Electrical re: PILOT amount due for 2021
  • Letter to Cape Dogwood Redevelopment re: PILOT amount due for 2021
  • Letter to P&G re: PILOT amount due for 2021
  • Revocation notices
  • Purchase order: Nabors Land Development; Osborne Office Supply
Local News

