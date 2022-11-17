Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 11/17/22 meeting
Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
Minutes of stated meetings of Nov. 10
Public comments
Items listed on the agenda
Discussion and possible action
Discuss Missouri Association of Counties Trust quote for workers' compensation insurance
Discuss Missouri Public Entity Risk Management Fund quote for automobile insurance
Discuss bid 22-06HWY11152022 — metal culverts (material only)
Discuss light duty work guidelines
Discussion of new jail and 1908 courthouse
Discuss technical scoring and opening of phase II pricing