NewsNovember 17, 2022
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 11/17/22 meeting
Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Nov. 10 Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Discussion and possible action n Discuss Missouri Association of Counties Trust quote for workers' compensation insurance...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of stated meetings of Nov. 10

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Discussion and possible action

  • Discuss Missouri Association of Counties Trust quote for workers' compensation insurance
  • Discuss Missouri Public Entity Risk Management Fund quote for automobile insurance
  • Discuss bid 22-06HWY11152022 — metal culverts (material only)
  • Discuss light duty work guidelines

Discussion of new jail and 1908 courthouse

  • Discuss technical scoring and opening of phase II pricing

Routine business

  • Proof of shredding document for sheriff's office
  • Payroll change forms
