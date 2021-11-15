Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 11/15/21

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Monday
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
- Minutes of stated meeting of Nov. 8, 2021
Communications/reports — other elected officials
- COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
Public comments
- Items listed on the agenda
Appointments and possible action items
Discussion and possible action
- Discuss and approve MS4 Permit Invoice
- Discuss employee health care reimbursement
- Discuss and approve renewal of employee health plan
- Discuss and approve renewal of employee life, dental and vision plans
- Approve letters for annual renewal change for Aflac
Routine business
- Letter of notice policy conditional renewal — Old Courthouse
- Sales tax distribution deposit notice
- Prop One spreadsheet
- November treasurer report
- Missouri Department of Revenue revocation notices
- Purchase order — Missouri Vocational
- Inventory forms
- Payroll change forms