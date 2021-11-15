All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 13, 2021

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 11/15/21

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Nov. 8, 2021 Communications/reports — other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. ...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Monday

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of stated meeting of Nov. 8, 2021

Communications/reports — other elected officials

  • COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Discuss and approve MS4 Permit Invoice
  • Discuss employee health care reimbursement
  • Discuss and approve renewal of employee health plan
  • Discuss and approve renewal of employee life, dental and vision plans
  • Approve letters for annual renewal change for Aflac

Routine business

  • Letter of notice policy conditional renewal — Old Courthouse
  • Sales tax distribution deposit notice
  • Prop One spreadsheet
  • November treasurer report
  • Missouri Department of Revenue revocation notices
  • Purchase order — Missouri Vocational
  • Inventory forms
  • Payroll change forms
Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 14
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve Hodges dies at 75
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university officials say agreement with city outdated
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, water tests clean
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at Civil Air Patrol meeting
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at Civil Air Patrol meeting
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Road work: SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for pavement work; nighttime repairs will reduce NB US 61 in Cape
NewsOct. 11
Road work: SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for pavement work; nighttime repairs will reduce NB US 61 in Cape
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy