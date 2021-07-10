Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 10/7/21 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Today
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
- Minutes of stated meeting of Oct. 4, 2021
- Closed minutes from Oct. 4, 2021
Communications/reports — other elected officials
- COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
Appointments and possible action items
Discussion and possible action
- Presentation of Domestic Violence Proclamation
- Renewal -- PDMP user agreement
- CERF annual contribution election
- Amended lease agreement with Nabors Land Developers
Routine business
- Recorder of Deeds revenue to treasurer
- Accounts payable
- Inventory form
- Purchase orders
Executive Session
- A closed session will be held at 9:10 a.m. to discuss personnel