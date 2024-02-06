All sections
NewsOctober 22, 2022

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 10/24/22 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Oct. 20 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Appointments and possible action items...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of stated meetings of Oct. 20

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Possible action -- County advisory boards

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Approve holiday calendar for 2023
  • Approve ArcaSearch Job Plan for commission records
  • Approve indigent burial

Routine business

  • Archive report for September
  • Treasurer report for September and October
  • CART funds
  • Purchase orders: Ellis, Ellis, Hammonds & Johnson; Crain Funeral Home
  • Payroll change forms
Local News

