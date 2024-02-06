Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 10/21/21 meeting
Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Oct. 14, 2021 Communications/reports — other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. ...
Appointments and possible action items
None at this time
Discussion and possible action
Discussion and approval of contract renewal for 2021-2022 NVRA Canvass of Voters Contract
Discuss online bidding platform
Network equipment for fiber connect — Cape Girardeau and Jackson
Discuss and approval of indigent burial
Routine business
Missouri State Tax Commission quarterly reimbursement
Cape County Private Ambulance response time
Monthly report for sheriff's department
Treasurer's balance sheet
Missouri Department of Revenue letter for revoked license
Purchase orders: Motorola Solutions; Missouri State Highway Patrol
Payroll change forms
Executive Session
A closed session will be held at 9:10 a.m. to discuss personnel