NewsOctober 20, 2022

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 10/20/22 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Oct. 13 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Appointments and possible action items...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of stated meetings of Oct. 13

Communications/reports — other elected officials

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Possible action — County advisory boards

  • Discuss and approve BRO-R016(33) Off — System Bridge Replacement Contract
  • Discuss the gym membership policy for employees
  • Discuss ArcaSearch Change Order for County Commission records at Archive Center
  • Approval of two indigent burials

Discussion and possible action

  • None at this time

Routine business

  • Recorder remitted funds to treasurer
  • Revocation notices
  • Cape County Private Ambulance response time report
  • Account payable
  • Purchase orders: City of Jackson; Missouri State Highway Patrol; Cape County Transit Authority
  • Payroll change forms
Local News

