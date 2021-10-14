All sections
NewsOctober 14, 2021

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 10/14/21 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Oct. 7, 2021 n Closed minutes from Oct. 7, 2021 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. ...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of stated meeting of Oct. 7, 2021
  • Closed minutes from Oct. 7, 2021

Communications/reports — other elected officials

  • COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Discussion and approval for Keefe Commisary extension
  • Discussion and approval of environmental site assessment of 1908 courthouse
  • Discuss advertising for letters of interest for experienced design -- build team for 1908 courthouse and existing jail campus
  • Approval of delegates to Missouri Association of Counties annual conference

Routine business

  • Contract between collector and The Master's Touch, LLC
  • Certificate for county clerks and election authorities for Kara Clark Summers
  • Sales tax distribution notices
  • September archives report
  • Letter from Missouri Department of Resources regarding state operating permit
  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms

Executive Session

  • A closed session will be held at 9:10 a.m. to discuss personnel
Local News

