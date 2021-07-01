All sections
NewsJanuary 7, 2021
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/7/21 meeting
Cape Girardeau County Commission

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minute

  • Minutes from Jan. 4 meetings

Communications/reports — other elected officials

  • COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Inventory update forms
  • Cape Girardeau County Highway Department summary report for 2020
  • Treasurer's monthly reconciliation reports
  • Completed form 1309: Land and Personal Tax Aggregate Abstract
  • Completed form 1310: Railroad and Utility Aggregate Abstract
  • Archive Center report for December 2020
  • Letter from Missouri Department of Revenue — 2020 FIT Distribution
  • Archive Center's 2020 year-end report

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Vacation rollover request
  • Disbursement to Safe House for Women

Possible action -- County advisory Boards

  • Appointment to Cape Girardeau Area Magnet Board

Executive session

  • The commission may hold a closed session to discuss legislation or litigation, leasing, purchasing, real estate or personnel matters under authority of Section 610.021, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
