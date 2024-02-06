All sections
NewsJanuary 28, 2021

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/28/21 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from Jan. 21 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. ...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minute

  • Minutes from Jan. 21 meetings

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Inventory update forms
  • Assessor quarterly report
  • Annual report from Fruitland Area Fire Protection District
  • Approval of accounts payable voucher documents

Appointments and possible action items

  • Discussion regarding appointment to the Magnet board

Discussion and possible action

  • Eric McGowen to discuss purchase of phone system equipment
  • Discussion of contract for detention services with Stoddard County

Possible action -- county advisory boards

  • None at this time
Local News

