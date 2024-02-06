All sections
NewsJanuary 27, 2022
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/27/22
Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Jan. 24 n Closed session minutes from Jan. 20 Appointments and possible action items n Appointment to the Board of Mental Health...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of stated meeting of Jan. 24
  • Closed session minutes from Jan. 20

Appointments and possible action items

  • Appointment to the Board of Mental Health

Discussion and possible action

  • Report from the University of Missouri Extension Office
  • Discuss and approve contract for radio communication equipment
  • Approve 2021 budget adjustments
  • Approve resolution 22-R1 for North and South County Park improvements
  • Discuss and approve RFQ for emergency management facility

Routine business

  • Missouri Department of Revenue revocation notices
  • Sales tax distribution deposit notices
  • Letter from State Tax Commission regarding consumer price index

Executive Session

  • Closed session pursuant to 610.021(1) — Legal litigation
