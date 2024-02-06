Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/27/22
Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Jan. 24 n Closed session minutes from Jan. 20 Appointments and possible action items n Appointment to the Board of Mental Health...
Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. today
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
Minutes of stated meeting of Jan. 24
Closed session minutes from Jan. 20
Appointments and possible action items
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Appointment to the Board of Mental Health
Discussion and possible action
Report from the University of Missouri Extension Office
Discuss and approve contract for radio communication equipment
Approve 2021 budget adjustments
Approve resolution 22-R1 for North and South County Park improvements
Discuss and approve RFQ for emergency management facility
Routine business
Missouri Department of Revenue revocation notices
Sales tax distribution deposit notices
Letter from State Tax Commission regarding consumer price index
Executive Session
Closed session pursuant to 610.021(1) — Legal litigation