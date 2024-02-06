All sections
NewsJanuary 21, 2021

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/21/21 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from Jan. 14 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. ...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minute

  • Minutes from Jan. 14 meetings

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Inventory update forms
  • Purchase order Cape Girardeau Area Magnet
  • Invoice for Cape County Transit Authority
  • Invoice for Missouri Association of Counties
  • Delta Regional Authority - request for County Road 330

Appointments and possible action items

  • Rich Payne, chairman, Committee for Affordable Technical Educaiton

Discussion and possible action

  • Award BID 14-19JAN21 for installation of playground equipment and rubber mulch surfacing County Park North
  • Tax bill mailing project -- agreementy addition to contract

Possible action -- county advisory boards

  • None at this time
Local News

