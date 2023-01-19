All sections
NewsJanuary 19, 2023

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/19/23 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of Thursday, Jan. 12, meeting Communications/reports — other selected officials/ department heads n Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Approval of minutes of Thursday, Jan. 12, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

  • Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Discussion and possible action

  • Approve Public Order 23-0 — Notice of special election to be held Tuesday, April 4, to authorize Cape Girardeau County Commission to impose a county sales tax pursuant to Article XIV of the Missouri Constitution stating: "Shall the County of Cape Girardeau impose an additional sales tax of 3% on the retail sales of adult use marijuana?"
  • Approve purchase of backhoe for the highway department
  • Approve stipend payment to Little Dixie Construction

Routine business

  • Accounts payable
  • Purchase orders: Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority; Missouri Association of Counties; Osborne Office Supply; Cape County Private Ambulance Service; Penzel Construction Co.
  • Payroll change forms
Local News

