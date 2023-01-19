Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/19/23 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
- Approval of minutes of Thursday, Jan. 12, meeting
Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads
- Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
Public comments
- Items listed on the agenda
Discussion and possible action
- Approve Public Order 23-0 — Notice of special election to be held Tuesday, April 4, to authorize Cape Girardeau County Commission to impose a county sales tax pursuant to Article XIV of the Missouri Constitution stating: "Shall the County of Cape Girardeau impose an additional sales tax of 3% on the retail sales of adult use marijuana?"
- Approve purchase of backhoe for the highway department
- Approve stipend payment to Little Dixie Construction
Routine business
- Accounts payable
- Purchase orders: Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority; Missouri Association of Counties; Osborne Office Supply; Cape County Private Ambulance Service; Penzel Construction Co.
- Payroll change forms