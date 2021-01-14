Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/14/21 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. today
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minute
- Minutes from Jan. 7 and 11 meetings
Communications/reports -- other elected officials
- COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
Routine business
- Purchase orders
- Payroll change forms
- Inventory update forms
- Sales tax distribution notices
- Publisher's affidavit Bid 16-21 Jan 21
- Recorder of deeds monthly remittance to treasurer
- Official letter from City of Cape Girardeau regarding property adjacent to Cape Girardeau Regional Airport
- Postage report for December 2020
- Letter to City of Jackson regarding Cherry and Washington streets
- Treasurer reconciliation report for November
Appointments and possible action items
Discussion and possible action
Possible action -- county advisory boards