Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/11/21 meeting

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. today
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minute
Communications/reports -- other elected officials
- COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
Routine business
- Purchase orders
- Payroll change forms
- Inventory update forms
Appointments and possible action items
Discussion and possible action
- Approval request to advertise for website design services
- 2021 Road and bridge administratives fees
- Treasurer -- Approval request to transfer: A. Prop 1 hard surface unemcumbered balance to new road and bridge line; B. Prop 1 Sheriff unencumbered balance to new sheriff fund
- Mower payoff
Possible action -- County advisory Boards