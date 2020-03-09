All sections
NewsSeptember 3, 2020

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9/3/20

Approval of minutes n Minutes from Aug. 31 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings.

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes from Aug. 31 meetings

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.

Public comments

  • Items listed on agenda

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • MoDOT confirmation of soft match trade with Dunklin County
Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Award RFP No. 09-02SEP20: Digitization services -- recorder of deeds
  • Approval to issue notice of bid -- water fountains for county buildings
  • Agreement with Missouri Department of Conservation for CART funds

Other discussion, possible action

  • CARES Act discussion

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda

Other business

  • Drew Christian, SEMO Regional Planning Commission

Executive session

  • The commission may hold a closed session to discuss legislation or litigation, leasing, purchasing, real estate or personnel matters under authority of Section 610.021, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Local News

