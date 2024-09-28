All sections
NewsSeptember 28, 2024
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Cape Girardeau County Commission to discuss jail, courthouse updates, and emergency operations center. Key agenda items include audit services bid, tornado siren grant, and Midwest Card Services contract.
story image illustation

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Monday, September 30

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

Approval of minutes of the Monday, September 23, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project

• Updates on new Emergency Operations Center

Discussion and possible action

• Request to bid for financial and compliance audit services

• Request to apply for grant for tornado siren

• Requestion to enter into a contract with Midwest Card Services

Appointments and possible action items

• None at this time

Routine business

• Certificate of training for county treasurer

• Certificate of training for sheriff

• CART Fund report

• Oath of office for county clerk

• Payroll change forms

