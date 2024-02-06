All sections
NewsSeptember 27, 2018

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9/27/18

1 Barton Square, Jackson 9 a.m. today Approval of minutes n Minutes of Sept. 24 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine business n Purchase orders n Payroll change forms...

1 Barton Square, Jackson

9 a.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of Sept. 24 meeting

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms

Appointments and possible action items

  • Cape Girardeau County Extension Office will present the 2019 budget

Discussion and possible action

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action -- county advisory boards

  • Appointments to SEMO LEPD Committee representing Cape Girardeau County

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda
Local News

