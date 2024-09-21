All sections
NewsSeptember 21, 2024
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-21-24
Cape Girardeau County Commission will meet on Sept. 23 to discuss updates on the new jail, courthouse, and Emergency Operations Center, approve surety bond bidding, appoint delegates, and review routine reports.

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Sept. 19, meeting

Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads

• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project

• Updates on new Emergency Operations Center

Discussion and possible action

• Approve bidding process for surety bonds for officeholders as required by law

• Appoint delegates to the Missouri Association of Counties annual meeting

Appointments and possible action items

• Appoint one member to unexpired term on the Mental Health Board

Routine business

• Monthly report from sheriff's office

• Monthly statement of collections

• Certified Form 11A from State Tax Commission

