Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-21-24

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Sept. 19, meeting
Communications/reports — other selected officials/department heads
• Updates on new jail and 1908 courthouse project
• Updates on new Emergency Operations Center
Discussion and possible action
• Approve bidding process for surety bonds for officeholders as required by law
• Appoint delegates to the Missouri Association of Counties annual meeting
Appointments and possible action items
• Appoint one member to unexpired term on the Mental Health Board
Routine business
• Monthly report from sheriff's office
• Monthly statement of collections
• Certified Form 11A from State Tax Commission