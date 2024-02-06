All sections
September 19, 2020

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9/20/20

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes from Sept. 17 meetings

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Postage report
  • Sheriff office -- grant application

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Award bid No. 10-18SEP20 bottle filling stations
  • Dual view full body security screening systems

Other discussion, possible action

  • CARES Act discussion

Executive session

  • The commission may hold a closed session to discuss legislation or litigation, leasing, purchasing, real estate or personnel matters under authority of Section 610.021, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Local News

