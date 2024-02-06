Saturday, September 28
News
August 24, 2017
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 8/24/17
Approval of minutes n Minutes of the Aug. 21 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on agenda Routine business...
Cape Girardeau County Commission
1 Barton Square, Jackson
9 a.m. today
Approval of minutes
Minutes of the Aug. 21 meeting
Communications/reports -- other elected officials
None at this time
Public comments
Items listed on agenda
Routine business
Purchase orders
Payroll change forms
Form 11 and Form 11A
Recorder of deeds monthly report
Appointments and possible action items
None at this time
Discussion and possible action
Awards bid 17-13HWY082117 -- metal culverts per highway department administrator
Read name of vendors who submitted proposals for RFQ 12-22-AUG-17 -- general engineering services
Discussion and possible action -- county advisory board
None at this time
Public comments
Items not listed on agenda
Pertinent address:
1 Barton Square, Jackson, Mo
