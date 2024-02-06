All sections
NewsAugust 24, 2017
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 8/24/17
Approval of minutes n Minutes of the Aug. 21 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on agenda Routine business...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

1 Barton Square, Jackson

9 a.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of the Aug. 21 meeting

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items listed on agenda
Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Form 11 and Form 11A
  • Recorder of deeds monthly report

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Awards bid 17-13HWY082117 -- metal culverts per highway department administrator
  • Read name of vendors who submitted proposals for RFQ 12-22-AUG-17 -- general engineering services

Discussion and possible action -- county advisory board

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda

Pertinent address:

1 Barton Square, Jackson, Mo

Local News
