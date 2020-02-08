All sections
August 1, 2020

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 8-2/20

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from July 30 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. ...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes from July 30 meetings

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.

Public comments

  • Items listed on agenda

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Vacation rollover request
  • Elected officials certificate of training

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • 2020 assessment for 219 North Russell Street

Other discussion, possible action

  • CARES Act discussion

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda

Executive session

  • The commission may, as part of a regular or special meeting, hold a closed session to discuss legislation or litigation, leasing, purchasing, real estate or personnel matters under authority of Section 610.021, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
