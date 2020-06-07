All sections
NewsJuly 4, 2020
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 7/6/20
Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n None at this time Communications/ reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings.

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • None at this time

Communications/ reports -- other elected officials

  • COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.

Public comments

  • Items listed on agenda

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • County Archive Center report for June 2020 submitted by Lyle Johnston

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Board appointment -- Tom Gross reappointment to Riverside Regional Library board for a four-year term ending June 30, 2024
  • Board appointment -- JoAnn Hahs reappointment to Riverside Regional Library board for a four-year term ending June 30, 2024

Other discussion, possible action

  • CARES Act discussion

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda

Executive session

  • The commission may, as part of a regular or special meeting, hold a closed session to discuss legislation or litigation, leasing, purchasing, real estate or personnel matters under authority of Section 610.021, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
