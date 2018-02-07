All sections
NewsJuly 2, 2018

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 7/2/18

Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine business n Purchase orders n Payroll change forms Appointments and possible action items...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

1 Barton Square, Jackson

9 a.m. today

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda
Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action -- county advisory boards

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda
Local News
