Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 7/2/18

Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine business n Purchase orders n Payroll change forms Appointments and possible action items...
Cape Girardeau County Commission
1 Barton Square, Jackson
9 a.m. today
Communications/reports -- other elected officials
None at this time
Public comments
Items listed on the agenda
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Routine business
Purchase orders
Payroll change forms
Appointments and possible action items
None at this time
Discussion and possible action
None at this time
Discussion and possible action -- county advisory boards