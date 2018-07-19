Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 7/19/18

Cape Girardeau County Commission
1 Barton Square, Jackson
9 a.m. today
Approval of minutes
- Minutes of July 9 meetings
Communications/reports -- other elected officials
Public comments
- Items listed on the agenda
Routine business
- Purchase orders
- Payroll change forms
- Recorder of Deeds monthly report
- Cape County Private Ambulance -- quarterly report
- DSSSF Grant -- Sheriff office
- Gazebo contract
- Road and Bridge Advisory Board agenda and prior minutes
- Cape Girardeau County Reorganized Common Sewer District agenda and prior minutes
- Apportionment of County School Interest Fund - July1, 2017 through June 30, 2018
- Annual report of the County Clerk to the State Board of Education
Appointments and possible action items
Discussion and possible action
- Request to advertise bids on floor covering --Central Dispatch Communications Center
- Approve reimbursement of expenses -- coroner office
- Request from Bryan Sander, Parks Department superintendent to approve South Park Lake improvements in conjunction with Missouri Department of Conservation
- Request to advertise for bids for grading improvements on County Road 324 -- Highway Department
Discussion and possible action -- county advisory boards
Public comments
- Items not listed on agenda