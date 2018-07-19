All sections
NewsJuly 19, 2018

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 7/19/18

Cape Girardeau County Commission 1 Barton Square, Jackson 9 a.m. today Approval of minutes n Minutes of July 9 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine business...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

1 Barton Square, Jackson

9 a.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of July 9 meetings

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda
Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Recorder of Deeds monthly report
  • Cape County Private Ambulance -- quarterly report
  • DSSSF Grant -- Sheriff office
  • Gazebo contract
  • Road and Bridge Advisory Board agenda and prior minutes
  • Cape Girardeau County Reorganized Common Sewer District agenda and prior minutes
  • Apportionment of County School Interest Fund - July1, 2017 through June 30, 2018
  • Annual report of the County Clerk to the State Board of Education

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Request to advertise bids on floor covering --Central Dispatch Communications Center
  • Approve reimbursement of expenses -- coroner office
  • Request from Bryan Sander, Parks Department superintendent to approve South Park Lake improvements in conjunction with Missouri Department of Conservation
  • Request to advertise for bids for grading improvements on County Road 324 -- Highway Department

Discussion and possible action -- county advisory boards

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda
Local News

