NewsJuly 11, 2020

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 7/13/20

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from June 22 and July 6 meetings Communications/ reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. ...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes from June 22 and July 6 meetings

Communications/ reports -- other elected officials

  • COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.

Public comments

  • Items listed on agenda

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Vacation rollover request
  • Monthly collections statement for April and May from county collector
  • Sheriff's report for May
  • Bank reconciliation for April and May from county treasurer
  • Administration building postage report for June
  • Sales tax, Prop 1 and Use Tax spreadsgeets from county treasurer
  • County Highway Board August meeting canceled
  • Soft Match BRO funds exchange with Butler County

Appointments and possible action items

  • Board appointment -- Cixie McCollum reappointment to Cape Girardeau County Board of Developmentally Disabled for a three-year term ending June 30, 2023

Discussion and possible action

  • Award Bid 07-08JUL20 for carpet, material only (old sheriff office) per buildings and grounds supervisor
  • Award Bid 08-10JUL20 for published 2020 delinquent land tax listings, county collector's office

Other discussion, possible action

  • CARES Act discussion -- CARES distribution agreements

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda

Executive session

  • The commission may, as part of a regular or special meeting, hold a closed session to discuss legislation or litigation, leasing, purchasing, real estate or personnel matters under authority of Section 610.021, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
Local News

