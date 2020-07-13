Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 7/13/20

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. today
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
- Minutes from June 22 and July 6 meetings
Communications/ reports -- other elected officials
- COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
Public comments
Routine business
- Purchase orders
- Payroll change forms
- Vacation rollover request
- Monthly collections statement for April and May from county collector
- Sheriff's report for May
- Bank reconciliation for April and May from county treasurer
- Administration building postage report for June
- Sales tax, Prop 1 and Use Tax spreadsgeets from county treasurer
- County Highway Board August meeting canceled
- Soft Match BRO funds exchange with Butler County
Appointments and possible action items
- Board appointment -- Cixie McCollum reappointment to Cape Girardeau County Board of Developmentally Disabled for a three-year term ending June 30, 2023
Discussion and possible action
- Award Bid 07-08JUL20 for carpet, material only (old sheriff office) per buildings and grounds supervisor
- Award Bid 08-10JUL20 for published 2020 delinquent land tax listings, county collector's office
Other discussion, possible action
- CARES Act discussion -- CARES distribution agreements
Public comments
- Items not listed on agenda
Executive session
- The commission may, as part of a regular or special meeting, hold a closed session to discuss legislation or litigation, leasing, purchasing, real estate or personnel matters under authority of Section 610.021, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.