News
June 7, 2018
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 6/7/18
Cape Girardeau County Commission 1 Barton Square, Jackson 9 a.m. today Approval of minutes n Minutes of June 4 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine business...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

1 Barton Square, Jackson

9 a.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of June 4 meeting

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda
Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • General Prop 1 Use Tax - revenuce for April
  • Archive Center monthly report

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Appoint NACO 2018 designated county delegate and county alternate

Discussion and possible action -- county advisory boards

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda
Local News

