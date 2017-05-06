All sections
NewsJune 5, 2017

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 6/5/17

Cape Girardeau County Commission 1 Barton Square, Jackson 9 a.m. today Approval of minutes n Minutes of the May 25 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on agenda Routine business...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

1 Barton Square, Jackson

9 a.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of the May 25 meeting

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items listed on agenda

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Sheriff's office monthly report
  • Oaths of office for Millersville Rural Fire District
  • Homeland Security grant for the sheriff's office
  • Amended form 40 -- Statement of railroad and utility property
  • Cape Special Road District audit report -- year ending 2016 and 2015
Appointments and possible action items

  • Update on Emergency Solutions grant -- program administrator Steve Williams

Action items

  • Request to advertise for bids on publishing 2017 delinquent land tax listings for the collector's office
  • Request to extend contract with Edward J. Rice Co. for the 2017-2018 NVRA canvass of registered voters -- county clerk Kara Clark Summers

Discussion and possible action

  • Discuss request from Dunklin County -- exchange BRO funds for soft-match credit

Discussion and possible action -- county advisory board

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda

Pertinent address:

1 Barton Square, Jackson, Mo5

Local News

