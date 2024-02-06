All sections
NewsJune 27, 2020
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 6/28/20
Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n None at this time Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. ...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • None at this time

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.

Public comments

  • Items listed on agenda

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • DOR notification of Business Retail sales Tax License revoked

Appointments and possible action items

  • Recorder of deeds, Drew Blattner, requests to advertise for bids for digitizing and microfilming records.

Discussion and possible action

  • Accept external county audit present by Patrick Kintner with Stanley, Dirnberger, Hopper and Associates LLC Certified Public Accountants at the commission meeting held June 25
  • Audit engagement letter
  • Audit representation letter

Other discussion, possible action

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda

Executive session

  • The commission may, as part of a regular or special meeting, hold a closed session to discuss legislation or litigation, leasing, purchasing, real estate or personnel matters under authority of Section 610.021, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
