Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 6/25/20

Approval of minutes n None at this time Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. ...
Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. today
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
None at this time
Communications/reports -- other elected officials
COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
Public comments
Items listed on agenda
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Routine business
Purchase orders
Payroll change forms
DOR notification of business retail sales tax license revoked
Appointments and possible action items
Patrick Kintner with Stanley, Dirnberger, Hopper and Associates LLC Certified Public Accounts -- presentation of external county audit
Discussion and possible action
A resolution to approve Cape Girardeau County submitting an application to the Missouri 911 service board's 911 financial assistance program
A resolution to approve transmission of financial assistance to 911 service authority, authorize expenditure of funds for approved-purposed only and annually budget amounts for loan repayment and repay loans when applicable
Award tree removal project for 219 Missouri St. in Jackson
Award ceiling tile for old sheriff's office
Pay request from Penzel Construction
Approve payment No. 44 from 2018 Certifications of Participation for courthouse project to Missouri Vocational Enterprises for furnishings and trim
Board appointment to Cape County Board for the Developmentally Disabled -- Tameika Morris, three-year term ending June 30, 2023
Board appointment to Cape Girardeau County Reorganized Common Sewer District Board -- Greg Steiner, five-year term ending July 1, 2025
Board appointment to Senior Citizens Service Fund Board -- Bill Adams, four-year term ending Jun 24, 2024
Board appointment to Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority Board -- Bill Berry, four-year term ending June 15, 2024
The commission may, as part of a regular or special meeting, hold a closed session to discuss legislation or litigation, leasing, purchasing, real estate or personnel matters under authority of Section 610.021, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.