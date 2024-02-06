All sections
NewsJune 21, 2018

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 6/21/18

Cape Girardeau County Commission 1 Barton Square, Jackson 9 a.m. today Approval of minutes n Minutes of June 11, 14 and 18 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda Routine business...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

1 Barton Square, Jackson

9 a.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of June 11, 14 and 18 meetings

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items listed on the agenda

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Public Service Commission orders -- ER-2018-0362 and EO-20180211

Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Approve proposed amendment to the personnel manual
  • Bids received Bid 07-21Jun18 -- doors and hardware for Central Dispatch Communications Center -- refer to building and grounds for review
  • Approve closed session minutes from meeting held June 7 regarding real estate

Discussion and possible action -- county advisory boards

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda
Local News

