Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 6/14/20

Cape Girardeau County Commission
9 a.m. today
1 Barton Square, Jackson
Approval of minutes
- Minutes for June 8 and 11 meetings
Communications/reports -- other elected officials
- COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
Public comments
Routine business
- Purchase orders
- Payroll change forms
- Riverside Regional Library 2019 annual report
Appointments and possible action items
Discussion and possible action
- Vacation carryover request -- County Archive Center employee
- Certification of Cape Girardeau County official election returns April y, 2020 general municipal election held on June 2
- County commission order 20-03 imposing a countywide sales tax of one half (1/2) of one percent (1%) for the purpose of providing law enforcement and public safety services for the county
- Department of Justice Office of justice programs note of approval application county of Cape Girardeau BJA FY 20 Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program Grant award $58,008
Other discussion, possible action
Public comments
- Items not listed on agenda
Executive session
- The commission may, as part of a regular or special meeting, hold a closed session to discuss legislation or litigation, leasing, purchasing, real estate or personnel matters under authority of Section 610.021, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.