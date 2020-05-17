All sections
May 16, 2020

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 5/17/20

Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for May 14 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. ...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

9 a.m. today

1 Barton Square, Jackson

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes for May 14 meeting

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
  • Update on 2020 Emergency Management Performance Grant -- EMA Director Mark Winkler

Public comments

  • Items listed on agenda

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Postage report for April 2020
  • Sheriff office monthly report for April 2020
Appointments and possible action items

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action

  • Read bids received for Bid 02-15MAY20 Windows and frames replacement for old sheriff office, refer to building and grounds for review and recommendation
  • Request to advertise for bids for house demolition
  • Approval renewal of PDMP (Prescription Drug Monitoring Program) user agreement
  • Discuss Eagle Scout project for South Park sign -- park superintendent Bryan Sander

Other discussion, possible action

  • Update on new court facilities project.

Possible action -- county advisory boards

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda

Executive session

  • The commission may, as part of a regular or special meeting, hold a closed session to discuss legislation or litigation, leasing, purchasing, real estate or personnel matters under authority of Section 610.021, Revised Statutes of Missouri, as amended.
